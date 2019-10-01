Amy Schumer has lost 10lbs since she gave birth to her son four months ago.

The 38-year-old comedienne - who welcomed her son Gene into the world in May with her husband Chris Fischer - has admitted she's in ''no rush'' to lose her baby weight after Jessica Simpson bragged that she has lost 100lbs in just six months.

Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a photograph of herself in a black bikini and wrote: ''Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim (sic).''

Jessica - who gave birth to her daughter Birdie six months ago - took the jibe on her chin and replied: ''You're hot. Size only matters when it comes to men.''

Although Amy openly admitted how much weight she has lost since giving birth, the 'I Feel Pretty' star recently said she feels more confident than ever thanks to her ''warm, soft, post-baby body''.

She said at the time: ''I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again! (sic)''

Amy previously received negativity from critics when she returned to the stage at New York City's Comedy Cellar for a stand-up performance just two weeks after giving birth, but later hit back at her haters as she jokingly sent them ''love''.

Posting a picture of herself breast pumping the next day whilst rubbing her tired eyes, she said: ''Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules pic by @mofischhh (sic)''

Amy's newfound strength comes after a tough pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout.

In November Amy had to postpone shows in Texas, while in February the 'Trainwreck' actress made the decision to cancel the rest of her tour due to ''complications''.

She explained at the time: ''The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting.

''I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes... I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.''