Amy Schumer recently visited the steak house in New York she used to work at and left a generous tip for the staff.
Amy Schumer visited the steak house she used to work at and left a generous tip.
The 36-year-old actress previously worked at Michael Jordan's The Steak House in the Grand Central Terminal in New York, and the star decided to return to her former workplace with a male friend on Thursday evening (27.07.17).
The New York Post's Page Six column has revealed the 'Trainwreck' actress tucked into a filet mignon in the private dining room last night.
Although it is believed the comedian's feast came to a relatively small sum, it has been reported she felt generous and decided to give back to the restaurant by handing over an $80 tip to the waiting staff.
This news comes shortly after the blonde-haired beauty was recognised as the only female comedian in the top 10 Forbes' annual rankings of the highest earners, as she took fifth place with $37.5 million.
Meanwhile Amy, who ended her 18-month romance with furniture designer Ben Hanisch earlier this month, has admitted she is looking for love and is desperate to find a ''nice guy'' who will sweep her off her feet.
Speaking previously about her ideal beau, she said: ''I'll go for nice guy.''
And Amy believes her attempts to ''rush the intimacy'' caused problems in her union.
She said: ''I went through a break-up. We were a year-and-a-half, you know, it's not that bad.
''We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy.
''Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes are 'We doing this?'
''And I was like 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s**t I've done.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Check out her hilarious dance battle with Jimmy Fallon.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...