Amy Schumer is launching her own inclusive clothing brand, called Le Cloud - which she co-designed with celebrity stylist Leesa Evans - for Saks.
Amy Schumer is launching a clothing line for ''women of all shapes''.
The 37-year-old comedian is releasing her own inclusive clothing brand, called Le Cloud - which she co-designed with celebrity stylist Leesa Evans - is set to launch at Saks Off 5th on December 13 with the aim of ''being authentic...and empowering women of all ages and sizes to do the same''.
The 'I Feel Pretty' star's collection is meant to feel ''light as a cloud'' and features tops, skirts and outerwear in fabrics including French terry, satin and crepe and in sizes from XS to XX.
rices range from $38 to $248 and the 'Snatched' actress hopes a ''Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful.''
Amy told WWD: ''We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women.
''A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves.''
The 'Trainwreck' star opened up about negative experiences with some stylists, and revealed that she decided to launch her line after working with Leesa on the 2015 romcom and feeling like she approached her body in ''such a different way''.
''People are so used to fitting way smaller actresses or models if I were doing a photo shoot for a magazine or a fitting for a role I was playing, the clothes didn't look right or fit right.
''I was made to feel like my body was wrong. I was so reticent about my fitting with Leesa, and she just approached it in such a different way.''
Thirty percent of net proceeds from the line will be donated to Community Partners in support of the STYLEFUND project, which was founded by Amy and Leesa and aims to empower women from all economic backgrounds through the use of clothing.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...