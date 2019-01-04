Amy Schumer has joked being pregnant is causing her to miss weed.

The 37-year-old stand-up comedian - who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer - made a tongue-in-cheek remark about how she much she finds herself craving the psychoactive drug during a TV interview.

Appearing on 'The Today Show', Amy quipped: ''I was thinking about how I miss weed.''

Amy - who has starred in films such as 'Trainwreck' and 'I Feel Pretty' - also revealed that in spite of the pressures she faces, she tries to live her without any regrets.

Asked whether she has a personal mantra, Amy replied: ''Honestly, I just think, 'We're all gonna die, so just live every day.'''

In November, meanwhile, Amy confessed she was finding her pregnancy to be ''tough''.

The Hollywood star has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is more commonly known as extreme morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy and she appealed for her fans to send her cute pictures to brighten up her day.

Amy shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same.

''Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer.

''My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)''

The stand-up star also revealed she's been making a documentary about her pregnancy.

She continued: ''Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. (sic)''