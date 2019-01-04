Stand-up star Amy Schumer has joked she is missing weed during her pregnancy.
Amy Schumer has joked being pregnant is causing her to miss weed.
The 37-year-old stand-up comedian - who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer - made a tongue-in-cheek remark about how she much she finds herself craving the psychoactive drug during a TV interview.
Appearing on 'The Today Show', Amy quipped: ''I was thinking about how I miss weed.''
Amy - who has starred in films such as 'Trainwreck' and 'I Feel Pretty' - also revealed that in spite of the pressures she faces, she tries to live her without any regrets.
Asked whether she has a personal mantra, Amy replied: ''Honestly, I just think, 'We're all gonna die, so just live every day.'''
In November, meanwhile, Amy confessed she was finding her pregnancy to be ''tough''.
The Hollywood star has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is more commonly known as extreme morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy and she appealed for her fans to send her cute pictures to brighten up her day.
Amy shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same.
''Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer.
''My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)''
The stand-up star also revealed she's been making a documentary about her pregnancy.
She continued: ''Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...