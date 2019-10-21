Amy Schumer has joked about her own outfit for Jennifer Lawrence's wedding over the weekend in a since-deleted Instagram post.
Amy Schumer joked about her own outfit for Jennifer Lawrence's wedding.
The 38-year-old comedian and her husband Chris Fischer - who welcomed their son Gene Attell into the world in May - were amongst the guests as her best friend tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island over the weekend, and she referenced the big day on social media.
In an Instagram post - which has since been deleted - Amy shared a snap of the White Witch and her servant dwarf from 2005's 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' and wrote: ''Chris and I had the best time #balmain''
The ceremony was a star-studded affair with a whole host of famous friends in attendance to see the loved up couple exchanged their vows.
A source said: ''Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport.''
Other big-name stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer's best-known movies, such as 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle'.
Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.
An insider previously shared: ''Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event.
''Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It's going to be such a fun party.''
Jennifer, 29 - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.
However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo struck-up an instant connection.
The insider explained: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.
''Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...