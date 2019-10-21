Amy Schumer joked about her own outfit for Jennifer Lawrence's wedding.

The 38-year-old comedian and her husband Chris Fischer - who welcomed their son Gene Attell into the world in May - were amongst the guests as her best friend tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island over the weekend, and she referenced the big day on social media.

In an Instagram post - which has since been deleted - Amy shared a snap of the White Witch and her servant dwarf from 2005's 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' and wrote: ''Chris and I had the best time #balmain''

The ceremony was a star-studded affair with a whole host of famous friends in attendance to see the loved up couple exchanged their vows.

A source said: ''Among the A-listers in attendance were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, who all enjoyed a late-night bite Friday evening in a private dining room at Scarpetta at Gurney's Newport.''

Other big-name stars rumoured to have attended the ceremony included the likes of Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and director David O. Russell, who has helmed some of Jennifer's best-known movies, such as 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle'.

Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina prior to the ceremony.

An insider previously shared: ''Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event.

''Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It's going to be such a fun party.''

Jennifer, 29 - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.

However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo struck-up an instant connection.

The insider explained: ''When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.

''Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together.''