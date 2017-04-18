Amy Schumer is to star in 'I Feel Pretty'.

The 35-year-old actress will appear in and produce the upcoming romantic comedy, though her role in the project has not yet been revealed.

The plot for the movie is being kept under wraps by writers and directors Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who will be making their directorial debut with the film.

Amy has brought her production pal Kevin Kane - who has worked with her on 'Trainwreck' and 'Inside Amy Schumer' to join her on the project as co-producer for the Voltage-funded project, which also has Jonathan Deckter as executive producer.

It might be Kohn and Silverstein's first directorial project but the pair have previously paired up to pen 'Never Been Kissed', 'He's Just Not That Into You', 'The Vow and 'How to Be Single'.

Producing 'I Feel Pretty' is Wonderland's McG and Mary Viola alongside Voltage's Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier.

The 'Trainwreck' star has a busy schedule ahead - she will next be seen on screen next month alongside Goldie Hawn in upcoming comedy 'Snatched', and later opposite Miles Teller in Jason Hall's drama 'Thank You for Your Service'.

But Amy recently pulled out of the upcoming 'Barbie' film - in which she was to star as a character expelled from Barbieland for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents - because of ''scheduling conflicts''.

In a statement, she said: ''Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.''