Amy Schumer has admitted that she needs to take some time off from performing as she continues to deal with her extreme nausea.
Amy Schumer has postponed a number of stand-up shows after posting a video of herself vomiting on Instagram.
The pregnant comedian - who previously revealed she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as severe morning sickness - admitted that she needs to take some time off from performing as she continues to deal with her extreme nausea.
The 'I Feel Pretty' star, 37, proved to her 7.5 million Instagram followers just how sick she was after performing a gig at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York by posting a video of herself violently puking in a cup while in a car on her way to the show.
In the caption of the video the 'Trainwreck' actress explained: ''I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. (sic)''
Amy - who is married to Chris Fischer - went on to explain how ''proud'' she is of her stand-up routine and said that although she couldn't wait to share it, she's ''struggling'' right now but still feels ''grateful and excited'' to become a mother to her first child.
She said:''I'm so proud of my stand up right now and can't wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.
''Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. (sic)''
