Amy Schumer is ''on the mend'' following her hospitalisation for a kidney infection.

The 36-year-old actress revealed last week she had been forced to spend five days in hospital after suffering an infection in her kidney, and has now taken to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.

Posting a black and white photo of herself in the middle of a field, the 'Trainwreck' star simply wrote: ''On the mend.''

Amy had previously posted on the photo sharing website to let her fans know about her infection, as she shared several snaps from her hospital bed, including one of her husband Chris Fischer stood lovingly by her bedside.

She wrote: ''Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who's name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. (sic)''

The infection had come at the worst time for the star, who went on to state that she has been told by doctors not to fly to London to attend the opening of her new movie 'I Feel Pretty'.

She added: ''I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that's a no go. I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too. (sic)''