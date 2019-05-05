Amy Schumer is having a baby boy.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star is due to give birth to her first child with husband Chris Fischer any day now, and in a post shared on social media on Sunday (05.05.19), she revealed their tot will be a boy.

Amy's post began as a political message against American fast food chain Wendy's, before closing with the revelation that she's going to have a son.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy. (sic)''

The post comes after the 37-year-old actress recently told her fans she was still ''pregnant and puking'' after speculation that she had already given birth.

Amy's post took on the form of a parody of a paparazzi snap of herself and Chris out for a walk, where she also slammed the lack of ''medical research'' into hyperemesis and endometriosis for making her throw up so late on in her pregnancy.

She wrote: ''Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing baby bump.

''Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d*** not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d***.''