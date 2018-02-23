Amy Schumer invited her wedding guests via text message.

The 36-year-old comedian tied the knot to chef Chris Fischer at a secret ceremony in Malibu earlier this month, and the majority of attendees are said to have only found out when they received her message on February 11.

An insider said: ''Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening from a text Amy sent.

''It was, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.' ''

Amy is said to have been quite concerned about the weather on her big day but had nothing to fear because the conditions were ''beautiful''.

The source said: ''It was supposed to be a crappy day, but it ended up being beautiful.''

The 'Characters' star John Early appeared dressed in drag as his character Vicky to conduct the matrimonial vows, and he put in a ''touching'' performance.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''It was very sweet, touching and, of course, funny.

''Everyone was having a good time. It was very laid-back - just how Chris and Amy wanted it.''

Later on in the night, Amy changed into a jumper and trousers and blasted out some songs with her sister and bridesmaid Kim Caramele.

As well as inviting her guests at short notice, Amy also tried on just one wedding dress before her nuptials.

Her longtime stylist Leesa Evans recently said: ''Amy said, 'Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married.' And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, 'Let's try on dresses today.' It was literally that of spur of the moment.

''It felt effortless and comfortable and that's really what she wanted. She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it. She wore flats, she didn't need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right. So we both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, 'Well, let's just go with it. Why try any more?' and that's what we did.''