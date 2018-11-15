Amy Schumer is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The 'Trainwreck' actress is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer and has been forced to cancel a show in Texas as she's been hospitalised due to extreme morning sickness.

Amy posted her apologies on Instagram but reassured her fans that she's being well taken care of and her baby is doing ''fine''.

She wrote: ''Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule.

''I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.

''Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!

''Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell!

''And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better.(sic)''

Amy admitted during a comedy gig earlier this month that she's found pregnancy tough.

She said: ''I don't like it. I've had a really tough pregnancy so far.''

And the 37-year-old comic joked her situation was made worse by the fact the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - is making pregnancy look glamorous and easy.

She quipped: ''You know who it's not fun to be pregnant at the same time as? Meghan Markle! She's walking around in heels and cradling her baby that's not even there, and I'm barely wearing underwear.''