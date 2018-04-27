Amy Schumer has been hospitalised with a kidney infection.

The 36-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in hospital, where she was admitted five days ago for treatment for an infection in her kidney.

Amy posted the snaps - which also depicted her husband Chris Fischer by her side - on Friday (27.04.18) with the caption: Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who's name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. (sic)''

Unfortunately, the infection comes at a bad time for the star, who went on to state that she has been told by doctors not to fly to London this weekend to attend the opening of her new movie 'I Feel Pretty'.

She added: ''I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that's a no go. I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too. (sic)''

Amy's honest post comes after she recently spoke frankly about the message of her new movie, which she said is supposed to encourage people to ''love'' themselves, and not be defined by their looks.

She said: ''[The movie's message] is to get out of your own way and realise that what you look like isn't who you are. You have a voice and all of this potential - it's really your responsibility to live up to it and love yourself like your own mother.''