Amy Schumer had the ''best birthday ever'' after welcoming her son Gene into the world a month ago.
The 'Trainwreck' star welcomed her first child Gene a month ago and she has said she couldn't be more happier with her life at the moment.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Today was the best birthday ever! I'm not in this picture and I don't know these people but it was such a nice birthday.''
Last month, Amy celebrated her new arrival and hailed women as ''warriors'' after experiencing childbirth.
She recently said: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can ... Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But f**k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones (sic)''
