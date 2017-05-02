Amy Schumer ''harassed'' Goldie Hawn to play her on-screen mother in 'Snatched'.

The 35-year-old actress was desperate to feature in a movie with the 71-year-old beauty, and after the pair shared a flight together the 'Trainwreck' star was adamant she was going to approach Goldie the moment they disembarked the plane and pitch a potential project to her.

Speaking about their first meeting on 'Today' programme on Monday (01.05.17), the 'Inside Amy Schumer' creator said: ''I left her alone during the flight. We never met ... I waited until we got off the plane, then I went up and harassed her. I was just like, 'I really want you to play my mom in this movie.'''

However, the 'The First Wives Club' star - who has Kate, 38, Wyatt, 30, and Oliver, 40 - was not fazed by Amy's sudden request.

Speaking about Goldie's response, Amy said: ''And she was like, 'OK, honey.'''

Although Goldie agreed to collaborate with Amy, she has admitted she is filled with guilt when she remembers the moment they met because she didn't recognise the stand-up comedian.

She explained: ''You get your bag and you're doing your thing and Amy came up and she was just sweet and adorable and all of it [but] I hadn't seen the show. I feel bad every time I hear this story.''

But Amy was not bothered by Goldie's reaction and she is glad the pair got to work with one another on the upcoming action comedy, which is set to hit the big screens on May 12.

The New York-born star said: ''Girl, it's all good - we made the movie!''