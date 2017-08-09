Amy Schumer has been ''growing close'' to John Mayer.

The 'Trainwreck' star has reportedly been on a few dates with the 'Free Fallin' hitmaker and the pair are ''definitely having fun'' together.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Amy and John have been friends for years but they have been growing closer over the past few months. They are both completely down to earth, and that's why they get on so well.

''It is early days but they have been on a few dates and she even shared a photograph of themselves on Instagram last month after they attended a comedy gig together.

''John is in the middle of a world tour and she is filming, which has made it hard for them to see each other. But they are talking a lot and they have been flirting on Instagram. They are definitely having fun.''

Amy split from boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May this year after the pair dated for over 12 months.

The comedienne had previously admitted Ben - who she met on a dating app - was the perfect man for her as he wasn't phased by her celebrity status.

She said: ''He's very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them.

''He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' ... I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met.''