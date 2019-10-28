Amy Schumer is ''grateful'' for her husband Chris Fischer.

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with Chris - with whom she has five-month-old son Gene - almost two years ago, and took to social media on Sunday (27.10.19) night to gush over how much she loves her spouse, even if he ''drives [her] crazy''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I love chris so much. I hope whoever you are with is so kind to you and also drives you crazy but you love them so much and you want to hang out with them more than anyone. That's what we got and I'm grateful for this guy everyday even though he loves taking different routes every time we go somewhere and I like going the way I know. It's good (sic)''

Meanwhile, Amy has been loving parenthood so far, and previously said she would ''recommend'' having a child to anyone, as she thinks it is such a joy.

She said: ''3 months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes! @ajcorectology thanks I feel so strong! I wanted to recommend a few things! The book #trickmirror by #jiatolentino I love it! I loved the new #tarantino movie #onceuponatimeinhollywood it's very fun! And I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It's nuts. (sic)''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star also recently spoke about getting advice on motherhood from her co-stars and friends.

She said: ''Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been really helpful to me, and my makeup artist who I've done a couple movies with, Kyra Panchenko.

''If you ask for what you need with production in our business, people have been really willing, in my case, to help.''