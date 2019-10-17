Amy Schumer is getting parenting support from her friends and co-stars, five months after the birth of her first child Gene.
Amy Schumer is getting parenting support from her friends and co-stars.
The 'I Feel Pretty' star became a mother for the first time five months ago when she and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene Attell into the world, and has now said she's been receiving expert advice from her close pal Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as well as her make-up artist Kyra Panchenko.
She said: ''Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been really helpful to me, and my makeup artist who I've done a couple movies with, Kyra Panchenko.
''If you ask for what you need with production in our business, people have been really willing, in my case, to help.''
But despite the tips she's been getting, Amy, 38, still finds parenting ''challenging'', especially when she has to work long hours.
She added to People magazine: ''The work is so specific. When you're shooting something, it's a 12-hour day, if you're lucky. Leaving the house sometimes before he's awake and getting home after he's gone to sleep - that is really challenging.''
Meanwhile, Amy recently said she feels ''empowered'' to be returning to work after her maternity leave, and knows she is luckier than some other new parents.
She said: ''It's empowering. It's like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard.
''I'm just so fortunate, you know? 'Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder.''
The 'Trainwreck' star had a difficult pregnancy and suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme morning sickness - but admitted it was all ''worth it''.
She explained: ''It's all terrifying. Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you'll ever do that's completely worth it.
''Having a c-section was ... my pregnancy was so hard, I was just very ready to meet my son.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...