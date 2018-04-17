Amy Schumer is in talks to star as world champion boxer Christy Martin in a gritty biopic.

'Christy Martin' will be the directorial debut of Katherine Fugate, who has worked as script writer on the Garry Marshall rom coms 'Valentine's Day' and 'New Year's Eve' and created the TV drama 'Army Wives'.

'Trainwreck' star Amy is circling the project with an eye to star as the female boxer, according to Deadline.

This would be a marked career change for the 36-year-old stand-up comedian, who is currently starring in 'I Feel Pretty' about a woman who suffers a blow to the head which results in her believing she is the most beautiful person in the world.

Christy Martin, now known by her maiden name of Salters, was born in West Virginia in 1968. She earned the nickname of The Coalminer's Daughter after she won a boxing competition and in 1990 deciced to go pro.

She married her trainer Jim Martin, and when they first met in the training ring her broke her ribs in a bid to deter her from boxing.

Christy persevered, however, and went on to become the first woman to sign with reknowned boxing promoter Don King, signing pay-per-view fights and knocking out her opponents.

She rose to the top of her field where she remained until 2003.

Outside the ring Christy was trapped in a violent marriage to Jim, and fell in love with another woman. When she decided to leave him he stabbed and shot her.

Christy survived the attack and Jim was arrested, but she refused to stand before him to testify in court.