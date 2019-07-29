Amy Schumer feels ''strong'' after giving birth to her son.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star became a first time mother in May when she and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene Attell into the world, and has said she feels more confident than ever thanks to her ''warm, soft, post-baby body''.

Amy posted pictures on Instagram on Sunday (28.07.19) which showed her enjoying the sun with her family whilst wearing a black swimsuit.

And when one fan commented that she looked ''so beautiful'' in her garment as it showed off her ''normal woman's body'', Amy said she is loving her post-pregnancy look.

She said: ''I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again! (sic)''

The 37-year-old actress previously received negativity from critics when she returned to the stage at New York City's Comedy Cellar for a stand-up performance just two weeks after giving birth, but later hit back at her haters as she jokingly sent them ''love''.

Posting a picture of herself breast pumping the next day whilst rubbing her tired eyes, she said: ''Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules pic by @mofischhh (sic)''

Amy's newfound strength comes after a tough pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout.

In November Amy had to postpone shows in Texas, while in February the 'Trainwreck' actress made the decision to cancel the rest of her tour due to ''complications''.

She explained at the time: ''The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting.

''I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes... I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.''