Amy Schumer says she ''feels good'' about married life after tying the knot with chef Chris Fischer in a sudden wedding earlier this month.
Amy Schumer ''feels good'' about married life.
The 'Trainwreck' star tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer earlier this month in a surprise wedding and Amy really adores everything about being Chris' wife.
Speaking on SiriusXM's 'You Up' show with Nikki Glaser, she said: ''It feels f***ing good. I just have been really overusing it [the term wife] to a degree that's insane.
''Like, when it's completely uncalled for. Part of the thing that's good about us getting married so quickly is that we're so in love. Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they're like, 'Oh now? Now that I can't have kids!'''
Meanwhile, Amy's pal Jennifer Lawrence previously gushed about the ''beautiful'' wedding but admits it was ''very sudden''.
She shared: ''It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole - his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them.''
Amy is said to have invited her wedding guests via text message to the secret ceremony in Malibu.
An insider shared: ''Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening from a text Amy sent. It was, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.' It was supposed to be a crappy day, but it ended up being beautiful.''
