Amy Schumer is feeling ''strong and beautiful'' throughout her pregnancy.
The 'Trainwreck' star - who is expecting her first child with her husband Chris Fischer - was full of positivity as she shared a picture of herself and her bump.
Posting a mirror selfie to Instagram, she wrote: ''Feeling strong and beautiful today #didntpuke (sic)''
Amy previously opened up how she is suffering from ''complications from hyperemesis'' during the third trimester of her pregnancy.
She shared: ''Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase ... The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time i ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. B***ch are you ok? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel. (sic)''
And Amy admits she has found pregnancy ''tough''.
She shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.(sic)''
