Amy Schumer is not a ''salad, grilled fish, no drinks girl''.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted she doesn't want to be ''so focused'' on her weight and being hungry by eating healthier meals and swapping fizzy or alcoholic beverages with drinks that have less calories because she wants to ''have fun''.

Speaking about her eating habits and lifestyle to the Metro newspaper, the comedic star said: ''I don't want to be so focused on being hungry and stuff - I'm not the salad, grilled fish, no drinks girl. I want to have fun.''

However, the 'Trainwreck' star is happy with her body shape and thinks she looks ''great'' when she sees herself on camera because she believes her figure is ''in between'' being ''very thin'' and ''significantly overweight''.

She explained: ''When I see myself on camera, I'm like ' I look great', so I think it's more about other people coming to terms with how they feel about my body.

''You look at body types in movies and they're either very thin or someone who is more significantly overweight. I recognised myself as in between.''

But the New York-born star has never felt unsatisfied by her appearance and has always felt ''confident'' about her physique.

She said: ''I've always been interested in confidence.

''I feel like I've always been able to feel confident about my body.''

Meanwhile, it has been reported the stand-up comedian has ended her romance with her furniture designer beau Ben Hanisch after ''thoughtful consideration'', but the former couple are believed to remain ''friends''.

Speaking previously about the 'Snatched' star's love life, a source said: ''Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.''