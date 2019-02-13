Amy Schumer ''doesn't care'' about the gender of her child.

The 'Trainwreck' star is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer and she joked about announcing the baby's gender before using the video to actually announce her new Netflix comedy special, 'Amy Schumer Growing'.

She said: ''Hi guys, it's me, Amy. I know it probably seems like I've been pregnant for a thousand years, but I've been working really hard. It's not all relaxing and eating donuts. What I want to announce is the baby's gender, which we're so excited to say, we don't care what the gender is. Any way the baby identifies is cool with us, as long as it doesn't identify as a DJ. Cause that's heartbreaking.''

Amy previously admitted she is finding pregnancy ''tough'' as she has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, extreme morning sickness.

Sharing a photo of her dog on Instagram, she wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.(sic)''

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress had also warned fans that she may have to cancel some stand-up comedy gigs because of her health.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I'm so proud of my stand up right now and can't wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. (sic)''