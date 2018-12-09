Amy Schumer has been documenting her pregnancy sickness on Instagram.

The 'Trainwreck' star - who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer - has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum but feels ''blessed'' she is able to bounce back so quickly from her sickness bouts.

Captioning the graphic video, she wrote on Instagram: ''Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom. Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom (sic)''

Meanwhile, Amy previously admitted she has had a ''really tough pregnancy'' so far.

She explained: ''I don't like it. I've had a really tough pregnancy so far.''

However, that didn't stop the 37-year-old actress and comedienne from cracking jokes about expecting a new member of the family.

She quipped: ''You know who it's not fun to be pregnant at the same time as? Meghan Markle! She's walking around in heels and cradling her baby that's not even there, and I'm barely wearing underwear.''

Amy revealed her hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis last month when she was forced to cancel a show in Texas as she's been hospitalised due to extreme morning sickness.

She wrote: ''Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better. (sic)''