Amy Schumer has admitted she didn't want to settle down before she met her husband.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony in Malibu back in February, and has now said that before she met the chef, she spent too much time trying to ''make it work with people that weren't right'', including her former parter Ben Hanisch.

She said: ''I just knew i didn't want to settle. I'll be fine on my own. Maybe I'll fall in love a couple more times but I don't need that partner. And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn't know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like 'Oh, I'm done. I can't believe I messed with those other suckers.'''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star admits she feels ''different'' since getting married, as she admits she's finally ''done'' with trying to find the right partner.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I really love this dude and he's a chef Yeah. I do feel different. I'm done. I don't ever have to zip my knee boots up and leave a dude's place at 4am that has, like a Rottweiler.''

It comes after Amy shared a video of some special moments from their big day on social media, including their exchanging of vows.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star said in hers: ''I just wanted to plug some of my road dates People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' And it's because I truly can't wait another second to be your wife. I love you.''

To which Chris replied: ''I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.''