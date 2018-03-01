Amy Schumer couldn't ''wait another second'' to marry Chris Fischer.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer last month following a whirlwind romance and she's now shared a video of some special moments from their big day, including their exchanging of vows.

In the clip, Amy said: ''I just wanted to plug some of my road dates People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' And it's because I truly can't wait another second to be your wife. I love you.''

The video then cut to clearly-emotional Chris, who praised the 'Trainwreck' star as the ''best thing that ever happened'' to him.

He gushed: ''I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.''

While Amy was proud of her vows at the time, she admitted in an interview she thought they ''sucked'' compared to Chris' heartfelt speech.

Speaking t her pal Nikki Glaser on on SiriusXM, she said: ''Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. ''I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.''

Nikki replied: ''I remember a joke from yours. You go, 'You make me laugh, you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.' ''

The couple weren't afraid to mock one another in their vows, but the 'Snatched' star doesn't think she came across very well in Chris' stories.

She said: ''In my vows I go, 'But I promise I'll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won't.' And his were like, heckling me too.

''He was like, 'The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f***ing loser.' It was all like, awful s**t.

''All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him.''