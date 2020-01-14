Amy Schumer has undergone the latest stage of her IVF process.

The 38-year-old comic revealed earlier this month she and husband Chris Fischer were undergoing fertility treatment and having her eggs frozen and on Monday (13.01.20), the 'I Feel Pretty' star took to Instagram to reveal it was ''retrieval day''.

Later in the day, Amy - who had shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown - posted two videos of herself, clearly under the influence of medication from the procedure.

In one video, over the sound of a monitor beeping in the background, the 'Trainwreck' star asked her husband: ''Am I still wearing my hat? Well, where did it go?''

Chris replied: ''I don't think you need to wear it anymore. Do you want to put it back on?''

She said: ''Yes. I want my hat back on.''

In the second video, Amy woozily promised her husband - with whom she has eight-month-old son Gene - they would have a ''blast'' later in the day.

Speaking with her eyes closed, she said: ''We'll go to a bar. We'll sit at the bar, get a couple of drinks. We just have a blast today.''

Amy revealed last week she was feeling ''run down and emotional'' due to the treatment.

She said: ''I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. (sic)''

Amy struggled with her first pregnancy, as she battled Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) - severe nausea that results in weight loss and dehydration - throughout the process, and opted to undergo a Cesarean section to deliver her tot.

However, because Amy also suffers from endometriosis - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - the process of delivering Gene went on for an excruciating three hours.

She previously said: ''Even through the birthing centre has an operating room and doctors at the ready ... my instincts were just like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan. I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.''