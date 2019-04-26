Amy Schumer is ''conscious'' about what beauty products she uses since becoming pregnant.

The 37-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer - has partnered up with Beautycounter, after her long-time friend and independent consultant Shea advocated the ''clean'' cosmetic brand to her.

And Amy admitted that she reached out to the company and wanted to adopt a cleaner lifestyle when she found out she was pregnant because she wasn't just ''taking care'' of herself anymore.

She said: ''Beautycounter is a clean beauty brand. I just love them as a company, I reached out to them to ask if I could get involved because of your [Shea's] passion for it.''

She added: ''Now that it wasn't just me taking care of my dirtbag self, I was like, 'There's also a baby living in me, I should also be conscious of the products I'm using.'''

The 'Snatched' star also loves to apply oils on her collarbone because it makes her feel like she's walked out of a ''shiny waterfall''.

In a video for Beautycounter, she explained: ''I like to put a line on my clavical, a shiny clavical is like a huge turn on for a lot of people. People want to all look like they've walked out of a shiny waterfall.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star previously admitted she has found the whole pregnancy really ''tough''.

Sharing a photo of her pet dog on Instagram, she wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)''