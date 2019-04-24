Amy Schumer is ''still pregnant and puking''.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star is due to give birth to her first child with husband Chris Fischer any day now, and the 37-year-old comedienne has made fun of speculation that she has already welcomed their little one into the world by parodying a paparazzi snap of the couple out for a walk.

The 37-year-old actress has also slammed the lack of ''medical research'' into hyperemesis and endometriosis for making her throw up so late on in her pregnancy.

Alongside the blurred out snap of the pair in the park, she wrote on Instagram: ''Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing baby bump.

''Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d*** not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d***.''

Amy previously opened up about the ''complications from hyperemesis'' she has been suffering from when she was forced to axe her tour in February.

She shared: ''Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase ... The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time i ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. B***ch are you ok? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel. (sic)''

The 'Snatched' star admitted she has found the whole pregnancy really ''tough''.

She shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.(sic)''