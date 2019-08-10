Amy Schumer thinks being a parent is ''nuts''.

The 'Trainwreck' star - who has son Gene Attell, three months, with her husband Chris Fischer - insists she would ''recommend'' to anyone about becoming a parent as she thinks it is such a joy.

She wrote on Instagram: ''3 months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes! @ajcorectology thanks I feel so strong! I wanted to recommend a few things! The book #trickmirror by #jiatolentino I love it! I loved the new #tarantino movie #onceuponatimeinhollywood it's very fun! And I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It's nuts. (sic)''

Amy is no doubt thrilled that her son has been born as she was suffering from ''complications from hyperemesis'' right into the third trimester.

Announcing the cancellation of her tour, she said: ''Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase. The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time i ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. B***ch are you ok? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel. (sic)''