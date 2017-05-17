Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have split up.

The 'Snatched' star has ended her romance with the furniture designer but the pair are still good friends.

A representative for the star told People magazine: ''Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.''

The news will come as a shock to fans as Amy recently gushed about her beau, who she was dating for over a year before they went their separate ways.

She said: ''He's very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them.

''He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' ... I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met.''

And the blonde star recently revealed she doesn't miss being single.

Asked if she misses going solo, she shared: ''Not ever. Except I need a lot of alone time. Right now I'm getting my period, and I just don't like him, you know? My PMS is no joke ...

''And it's directed only towards him, but instead of being in denial about that, we try to work with it. Tonight's vibe is, 'I don't want you to even look at me or talk to me,' and he will put on his headphones, do work on his computer, and I'm just in the room. He's understanding. He's too good about it. It actually annoys me.''