Amy Schumer has joked she always has a ''baby bump'' after fans thought she was pregnant.
The 37-year-old actress set tongues wagging on Thursday (12.07.18) when she uploaded a photograph of herself pointing to her belly while wearing a red figure-hugging dress - sparking speculation that she's pregnant - but she's since dispelled the baby rumours by claiming she's always carried more weight around her middle.
Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde comedienne uploaded a short video of her sipping on an alcoholic beverage and captioned it: ''I always have a bump alert!''
Speaking in the clip, she said: ''I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant. I'm sorry, my friend said that... it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I'm not. Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb.''
And, although her fans were convinced she was expecting, Amy is refusing to let the comments get to her as she recently admitted that she has stopped focusing her looks since she married her beau Chris Fischer back in February.
She said: ''I rarely think about how I look anymore.
''Honestly, it's so freeing and you get a lot more done and are a lot happier... You need to do the work to actually love the person you are.
''Also, we are all gonna die, don't sweat the little dumb stuff. None of it matters.''
Meanwhile, Amy has previously admitted that she never thought she'd have children but she has changed her mind since she met Chris.
She said: ''Here's the thing, I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?' Yeah, so I think we're gonna do it. Just use my genetics.''
