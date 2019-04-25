Amy Poehler says she's had ''20 years of rehearsal'' to make 'Wine Country'.

The 47-year-old actress-and-comedian is making her directorial debut with the new Netflix comedy which features her friends and co-stars Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Jason Schwartzman and Tina Fey.

The comedy film follows a group of friends as they head to Napa, California, to celebrate a 50th birthday and shooting is underway, with Los Angeles and Napa being used as locations.

'Parks and Recreation' star Poehler believes that she and her cast have been working towards this film for a long time due to their appearances in each other's projects and work on 'Saturday Night Live'.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''To be in control and start and finish a project from beginning to end. That's what turns me on right now.

''I like to brag that we had 20 years of rehearsal basically. A lot of my work [as a director] was slowing everybody down, reminding them that they didn't have to come in and score.

''Because these ladies are assassins. They parachute in to other people's movies and they're the funniest part of the movie. They just kill. But many of them have not necessarily been in the entirety of a movie, with a continuing arc that we're going to stick with.''

Poehler feels incredibly lucky to be around so many ''supportive, interesting women'' who don't feel as though they're in competition with each other.

She said: ''I've had the incredible good fortune of being around supportive, interesting women who are not looking to take each other down. And I am a very competitive person. But it's never in response or reaction to somebody else's successes or failures.''