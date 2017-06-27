Amy Poehler thinks women have the right to be ''just as idiotic as men''.

The 45-year-old actress stars alongside Will Ferrell in new movie 'The House' and Amy - who plays Will's on-screen wife in the film - is pleased to have been handed her fair share of funny moments in the new Andrew J. Cohen-directed comedy.

She explained: ''It was important for us to play characters that were a team, because oftentimes we find the husband has this great plan and and the wife is like, 'Come on you guys, stop having fun!'

''We wanted to make sure they're both idiots together because if there's one thing I will fight for it's for women to be just as idiotic as men.

''Their marriage is pretty strong because they're delighted by each other and they know each other's limitations which, in real life, is important in any good relationship.''

Despite this, Amy refuted the idea that 'The House' is a feminist movie.

Asked by Refinery29 if that was a fair assessment of the film, she explained: ''I don't know if I would say that. I don't know. If you want to say that - I don't know. I don't know if I'd go as far as [to say that].

''At the end of the day, I always attempt to try to make characters feel two-dimensional, three-dimensional, four-dimensional if it's sci-fi.''

In the movie, Amy and Will's characters spend their daughter Alex's college fund and try to recoup the money by opening a neighbourhood casino.

And Amy admitted she relished working with the Hollywood star on the film, hailing Will as the ''king''.

She said: ''He's a blast. I think he's the king - he's so funny, he takes crazy risks and chances.

''He can play really, really big and goofy and then scary, low-status and dumb. He really can do a huge range, so it's always awesome to work with him.''