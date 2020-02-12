Amy Poehler has admitted she was a ''petulant'' teenager, especially when it came to being seen out with her dad.

The former 'Parks and Recreation' star has recalled her difficult teen years and can vividly remember one occasion when she overreacted as a youngster when she decided her dad had overstepped his boundaries by coming inside a shopping mall to pick her up after she'd spent the afternoon with friends.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday (11.02.20), she said: ''I remember there was a rule at my house with my dad ... I would go to the mall all the time, that was what I did. And my dad would pick me up from the mall, but he had to stay in the car. Like, he wasn't allowed in the mall because it was too embarrassing. One time, he came into the mall and I just screamed at him like, 'What are you doing in the mall?!' I screamed at him and got home and I ran upstairs, and my mom was like, 'Bill, why did you go into the mall?!' My poor parents!''

Despite the rant at her unfortunate dad, Amy is adamant she was relatively well behaved as a teenager.

She explained: ''I wish I could say I was cool and rebellious. I was not. I had a nice group of friends, and we stuck to the rules. But we did drink in the woods, stuff like that. But I was petulant. I was a petulant kid.''

For her new series 'Duncanville', the 48-year-old star voices a teenage boy called Duncan - and his mother - and she admitted researching for the role taught her a lot about youngsters today.

She explained: ''What I love about teenagers that age is that they have no freedom, they feel really confined, they think that they are smarter than everyone else, but they don't know what they're doing. And when you're around them, they look like goofballs and they're pushing each other, just being like Adam's apples everywhere.''