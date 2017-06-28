Amy Poehler is ''a little old school'' when it comes to parenting and likes to make sure her two sons know she's ''the boss''.
Amy Poehler is ''a little old school'' when it comes to parenting.
The 45-year-old actress has two sons, eight-year-old Archie and six-year-old Abel, with her ex-husband Will Arnett, and has said that whilst she wouldn't consider herself an overly ''tough'' parent, she does make sure she's ''the boss''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about her parenting technique, Amy said: ''Not too tough, but tough enough. I might be a little old school. I'm not very indulgent. I think children are given a lot of leeway and a lot of license to feel a lot of feelings and say what they want. That doesn't really happen in my home so much. Everybody, I'm the boss.''
Amy made the comments as she spoke to the publication on Monday (26.06.17) at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie 'The House', in which she plays the wife of fellow star Will Ferrell, who seemingly has a very different approach to parenting.
When asked about his own parenting skills, the 49-year-old actor - who has three sons, 13-year-old Mangus, 10-year-old Mattias, and seven-year-old Axel with his wife Viveca Paulin - said: ''I'm pretty lax, but then all of the sudden I go crazy, and they look at me like, 'Whoa, where did that come from?'
''I think it freaks them out a little bit, so they wouldn't say I'm the mean one, but on a chart, I'm not as mean as their mom. Their mom is always like, 'Put this away! Do that!' I'll be like, 'Yeah, don't worry about it.' Also I'm like, 'Hey! Watch it!'''
Meanwhile, former 'Parks and Recreation' actress Amy recently expressed her pride at being given as many funny moments in the upcoming Andrew J. Cohen-directed comedy, as she believes women have the right to be ''just as idiotic as men''.
She said: ''It was important for us to play characters that were a team, because oftentimes we find the husband has this great plan and and the wife is like, 'Come on you guys, stop having fun!'
''We wanted to make sure they're both idiots together because if there's one thing I will fight for it's for women to be just as idiotic as men.
''Their marriage is pretty strong because they're delighted by each other and they know each other's limitations which, in real life, is important in any good relationship.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Viral video ties in 'GoT' soundbites to the lyrics of Gloria Gaynor classic.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
Steve Dallas may have a high-flying career as a TV weather man, but it hasn't...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
An energetic sense of the absurd helps make this animated romp entertaining, even though the...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...