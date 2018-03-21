Amy Poehler will make her directional debut on Netflix flick 'Wine Country'.

The 'Mean Girls' star is helming the movie with a female-leading cast including Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph - who Poehler last worked with on 2015 comedy 'Sisters' - the steaming service announced on Tuesday (20.03.18).

Each cast member also has something else in common, as they've all worked on US show 'Saturday Night Live' at some point during their careers.

Netflix wrote on Twitter: ''It's happening--Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. (sic)''

A video of Amy introducing the cast whilst Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks' 'Whenever I Call You Friend' is playing was included in the post.

The comedy film follows a group of friends as they head to Napa, California to celebrate a 50th birthday, and is being produced by Poehler's own Paper Kite Productions.

Whilst Carla Hacken (Paper Pictures) and Morgan Sackett - who produced Poehler's US sitcom 'Parks and Recreation'- is on board with Dunshire Productions.

The script is being penned by 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Spivey - who is also starring in the movie - and Liz Cackowski.

Principal photography is scheduled to kick off as soon as the end of this month in both Los Angeles and Napa.

The chose of Napa in California is relevant because it is considered one of the biggest wine-growing districts in the world.

The location was already made famous when Keanu Reeves starred in 1995 drama 'A Walk in the Clouds'.

Poehler was least seen starring alongside Will Ferrell in movie 'The House', in which she played Will's on-screen wife in the film.

Poehler said she was pleased to have been handed her fair share of funny moments in the new Andrew J. Cohen-directed comedy.

She explained: ''It was important for us to play characters that were a team, because oftentimes we find the husband has this great plan and and the wife is like, 'Come on you guys, stop having fun!'

''We wanted to make sure they're both idiots together because if there's one thing I will fight for it's for women to be just as idiotic as men.''