Amy Poehler - whose eldest son is named Archie - ''approves'' of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex giving the name to their child.
Amy Poehler thinks it is ''exciting'' that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son Archie.
The 'Wine Country' star and her ex-husband Will Arnett also gave the moniker to their eldest son, now 10, so it's no surprise that she ''approves'' of the royal couple's choice for their baby, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Amy - who also has eight-year-old Abel with Will - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''How exciting! Well, first of all, how great is it that there's some good news, right? It's really hard to find good news so I'm very happy for them.
''I happen to love the name Archie and have for 10 years and I approve.''
Mark Hamill was more disappointed in the couple's choice of name, joking they should have named the tot after him, not his 'Star Wars' co-star Harrison Ford.
He shared a photo of himself with Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William and tweeted: ''Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.(sic)''
Meanwhile, Netflix used their social media accounts to poke fun at the news of the baby's name because of 'Riverdale's lead character, the red-haired Archibald 'Archie' Andrews.
They shared a photo of Meghan and Harry holding their son, but with the face of 'Riverdale' star K.J. Apa photoshopped over the baby.
They captioned the post: ''and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans. Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale.(sic)''
K.J.'s co-star, Kiernan Shipka, also couldn't resist a joke, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and her pal, which she captioned: ''me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry! (sic)''
Chrissy Teigen - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 11 months, with husband John Legend - couldn't hide her excitement after the baby's name was revealed on Wednesday (08.05.19) afternoon.
She tweeted: ''ARCHIEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! (sic)''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
Steve Dallas may have a high-flying career as a TV weather man, but it hasn't...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
An energetic sense of the absurd helps make this animated romp entertaining, even though the...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...