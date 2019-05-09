Amy Poehler thinks it is ''exciting'' that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son Archie.

The 'Wine Country' star and her ex-husband Will Arnett also gave the moniker to their eldest son, now 10, so it's no surprise that she ''approves'' of the royal couple's choice for their baby, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Amy - who also has eight-year-old Abel with Will - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''How exciting! Well, first of all, how great is it that there's some good news, right? It's really hard to find good news so I'm very happy for them.

''I happen to love the name Archie and have for 10 years and I approve.''

Mark Hamill was more disappointed in the couple's choice of name, joking they should have named the tot after him, not his 'Star Wars' co-star Harrison Ford.

He shared a photo of himself with Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William and tweeted: ''Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Netflix used their social media accounts to poke fun at the news of the baby's name because of 'Riverdale's lead character, the red-haired Archibald 'Archie' Andrews.

They shared a photo of Meghan and Harry holding their son, but with the face of 'Riverdale' star K.J. Apa photoshopped over the baby.

They captioned the post: ''and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans. Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale.(sic)''

K.J.'s co-star, Kiernan Shipka, also couldn't resist a joke, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and her pal, which she captioned: ''me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry! (sic)''

Chrissy Teigen - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 11 months, with husband John Legend - couldn't hide her excitement after the baby's name was revealed on Wednesday (08.05.19) afternoon.

She tweeted: ''ARCHIEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! (sic)''