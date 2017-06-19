Spider-Man could feature in the same universe as Venom, Silver & Black, and the other Spider-Man movies being made by Sony.

Amy Pascal has revealed the studio's plans for the iconic superhero, seemingly confirming that Spider-Man - who is played by English actor Tom Holland - will feature in a number of spin-off movies.

Speaking to FilmStars, Amy explained: ''Those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker.

''They'll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well.''

Asked if Spider-Man will feature in the Venom or Silver & Black films, Amy said: ''There's always a chance.''

By contrast, the studio has previously insisted the spin-off movies would not include Spider-Man, despite his connections to the main protagonists.

Last week, meanwhile, Tom confirmed a 'Spider-Man' trilogy is in the works.

The 21-year-old actor revealed 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will be followed by two further standalone movies that will allow Marvel to develop the story of the superhero.

Tom explained: ''Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character. There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies.

''He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and ... go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies.''

Asked to clarify what he meant by a ''couple of movies'',Tom said: ''There will be a 'Spider-Man 2' and 3.''