Amy Pascal says Jon Watts was the perfect choice to direct 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' because he has something ''really rare and different''.

The 'Cop Car' filmmaker was brought into the helm the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and Pascal knew he was the right man for the job because he is first and foremost a ''dramatic director'' much like the previous directors who brought the webslinger to life on the big screen, Sam Raimi and Marc Webb.

Pascal said: ''We both watched 'Cop Car'. And we loved it, and we thought there was something really rare and different about him. Marvel has this tradition, and I think that Sony has this tradition too, of hiring directors for 'Spider-Man' who are dramatic directors. That are directors who are interested in human beings, in characters, in drama, and who are really good with actors. That kind of feels like a 'Spider-Man' director to me. And because 'Spider-Man' is always as big as the films that are being made at Marvel, it always is character and story. You can never take that out. It can never get too big for its britches and when it does, it doesn't work.''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' has been made possible because of a unique deal between Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the Spider-Man character, and Marvel Studios - which makes films based on Marvel Comics characters, of which Spider-Man is one - made in February 2015 to allow the character to be introduced into the MCU, with Tom Holland cast in the role and first appearing as Spidey in a cameo capacity in 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Holland, 21, recently revealed that there will be a trilogy of 'Spider-Man' movies with a defined arc for Peter Parker and his super-powered alter ego.

Holland explained: ''Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character. There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies.

''He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and ... go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies. There will be a 'Spider-Man 2' and '3' ... Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!''