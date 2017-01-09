Amy Macdonald was inspired to get fit by her pop idol Ellie Goulding - and getting in shape has improved her vocals.

The 29-year-old Scottish singer is a huge fan of the 'Still Falling For You' hitmaker and she always pays close attention to Ellie's workout routine on social media, which includes regular kickboxing sessions.

Seeing how fit Ellie is motivated Amy to hit the gym herself and since she started getting healthier her stamina on stage has increased and her voice has gotten stronger.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I've never been a fitness fanatic but I have started in the last year and now it's much easier for me to sing. I really empathise with Ellie and am inspired by how hard she works.

''My voice sounds so much better. I can enjoy a gig a lot more now as I'm not gasping for air.''

The 'Mr Rock & Roll' hitmaker also praised 30-year-old Ellie - who had to take a break from her 'Delirium World Tour' last year after being diagnosed with exhaustion - for her honesty about how hard touring is and how important it is to look after yourself.

Amy - who is about to release her fourth album 'Under the Stars' on February 17 - said: ''I love Ellie - you see her in the gym more than you do out. To tour like that, people don't realise how hard it is!

''They have this view that you just go out and get blind drunk, but it's nothing like that. In the past people would say I'm not a real pop star or rock star because I don't party every night but that's not true. SO I'm glad she's keeping it real too.''