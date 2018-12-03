Amy Macdonald thinks its ''outrageous'' when she's offered acting roles.

The 31-year-old singer has been offered ''so many parts'' in movies and plays but has always turned them down because she's ''never done acting'' and doesn't think she's properly qualified for the parts.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I have been offered so many parts in movies and I just think it's so outrageous as I've never really done acting or things like that

''I was asked if I'd audition for a part in a Broadway musical because the director just loved me.''

The 'This Is The Life' hitmaker is ''flattered'' by the interest in her, but she struggles to shoot ''three minutes of footage'' for a music video and so doesn't think she could have a successful acting career.

She said: ''I'm flattered by the offers but I struggle to make videos and they're only shooting three minutes of footage.''

The 'Mr. Rock & Roll' singer was moved to create a 'Woman Of The World', a best of compilation album after an emotional performance at a music festival, however, Amy previously admitted that she finds the term ''best of quite embarrassing''.

She said: ''To me, the term 'best of' is quite embarrassing, I think of Madonna and Bruce Springsteen and all these amazing artists. I don't really see myself in that kind of gang, unfortunately.

''I'm someone that maybe people who don't know a lot about me actually know more of my songs than they think they do.

''Seeing that massive response at Perth, the reactions of so many people, made me feel a collection album was a great idea.''