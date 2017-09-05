Amy Lee is ''nervous'' and excited about releasing the band's new album 'Synthesis'.

The 35-year-old singer has been working on the remix record with David Campbell, who was responsible for the arrangement, along with producer William B. Hunt.

And while she is proud of the finished product, which will be released on November 10, it was a whole new experience for the 'Everybody's Fool' hitmaker.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the project, she said: ''I'm nervous and thrilled at the same time. It's absolutely beautiful, it isn't just beautiful it's next level awesome. Usually the strings, they're not an after thought, but the songs are written and already have everything done and they get thrown on top. But with this, we started there. So we did orchestration and programming, collaborating back and forth with David for months. It is exciting. It's a very different process.''

Amy explained that the record - their first since their self-titled LP in 2011 - was about combining the old with the new and ''orchestra with electronica''.

She explained: ''It's about the dichotomy, the synthesis, the synergy, between several things. One being, orchestra and electronica, these two very opposite things. Organic and synthetic, they seem like they'd be polar opposites, but they totally work together.

''Also past and present. Because it's our history, it's our catalogue, so pulling it together in this new place, the musician that I am now. It's the synthesis of that as well and probably more thngs I can't think of right now.''

The American rock band recently released a new version of their biggest hit 'Bring Me To Life' reimagined with orchestration, which gives an indication of what to expect from the rest of the record.

'Synthesis' so far features 'Bring Me To Life' and a new version of 'Imperfection' from 2003's 'Fallen'.