'Supergirl' star Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with her multi-millionaire fiancé George Panayiotou.

The British actress and the son of British tycoon Andreas Panayiotou - who first started dating 2015 - announced their engagement less than three months ago and on Mother's Day (31.03.19), Amy revealed she is 15 weeks pregnant.

Sharing a silhouette image of the couple hugging in a field, with the actress' bump on display, Amy wrote on Instagram: ''I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one (sic)''

The 27-year-old Bollywood star says the pregnancy was ''totally unplanned'', but that they couldn't be more ''ready'' to become parents.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said: ''It was totally unplanned. We had no idea.

''We're at that stage where we're definitely ready for it.

''I don't think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we're in such a good place.

''We're happy together, we have a beautiful home and we're excited to be a mum and dad.''

Amy says that the pregnancy has brought them even closer together.

She said: ''We know each other pretty well - the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between.

''We were inseparable before, but this is a different closeness.''

The Liverpool-born star - who made a name for herself in Indian films, with her first role in AL Vijay's Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam' in 2010, before landing the role of Imra Ardeen in The CW superhero TV series - admitted she is looking forward to taking some time out to focus on herself and her impending arrival.

She said: ''It's important to have your own career and identity, but it's nice to have this time to think about what's next.

''I've always gone from one film to the next so I'm using this as a bit of respite - for now.''

Amy hasn't had it easy when it comes to her love life.

Her boxer ex-boyfriend Joe Selkirk pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2013.

However, Amy previously admitted it hadn't put her off relationships and only made her stronger.

She said: ''It transformed me as a person. It made me not want to rely on anybody. It turned me into a strong and independent woman, who could take care of myself and my mother and people who relied on me.

''If love comes it's nice but I want none of this crappy attachment. After experiences like that, I didn't want it anymore.''