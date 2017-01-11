Adams, 42, attended the prestigious ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday (08Jan17), where she was nominated for her performance as linguist Louise Banks in sci-fi movie Arrival. While sat on her table in the venue she was surrounded by famous names, including Trainwreck star Schumer.

“I was at table nine, with Denzel Washington and Viggo Mortensen, it was kind of amazing. I kept trying to be friends but...” she trailed off during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, laughing. “(Washington) was great but what was really fun was Amy Schumer behind me, and then Goldie Hawn, so I just kept like, leaning over. They did (welcome me into their conversations), they did, so that was fun. Except I had this horrible thing happen; the Stranger Things cast were like, ‘Amy! Amy!’ and I was like, (gasp) ‘Oh my,’ and it was Amy Schumer (they wanted). So I photobombed a picture and felt better.”

Amy also recalled her humble beginnings on the show. At 12 years old she was hired to sell liquorice at a rodeo in Utah, which looking back the American Hustle star admits was probably too early to start working.

“I had gone out to visit my grandparents and I thought, ‘This is gonna be great, it’s a summer with the grandparents and we’ll get spoilt,’ but my grandparents were very practical and they said, ‘No, actually if you want anything you’re going to have to earn it,” she recalled.

Amy added that her brother demanded minimum wage for doing chores around the house and after getting the taste for money, he looked at the local classified ads and found an opening at the rodeo.

“It was really, really fun, and he got me through his boldness because I was never that bold,” she smiled, revealing her sibling promised he’ll sell more burgers than ever before when interviewing for the job despite bosses thinking they were “too young”.