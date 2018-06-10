Amy Adams won't complain about her own pay as an actress as she thinks low salaries in other industries are a bigger issue.
Amy Adams worries she'd look ''ungrateful'' if she complained about her pay.
The 43-year-old actress' salary came under scrutiny when Sony was hacked in 2014 and leaked emails showed she and Jennifer Lawrence were paid less than their male co-stars, Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale on their movie 'American Hustle'.
Though Jennifer penned an essay addressing the Hollywood wage gap afterwards, Amy has stayed largely silent on the subject but she's now admitted she'd rather focus on people in much less well-paid industries getting paid what they're worth.
She said: ''Everyone wanted me to talk about how I felt about it, but I want to fight for people outside our industry, so to come out and look ungrateful about what I'm paid as an actress just didn't feel right.
''I do believe in equal pay, but let's start with our teachers. Let's get waiters paid the minimum wage. That's what's great about what's happening with Time's Up - we're starting to have bigger conversations than just about what's happening in Hollywood.''
The 'Sharp Objects' star - who has seven-year-old daughter Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo - also admitted she's previously been asked to audition for roles in just a bikini, which she never felt comfortable with, but she doesn't think her experience was unusual.
Asked if there are any early incidents from her career that she wouldn't be comfortable with now, she told the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''Yes, and I wasn't OK with it back then either.
''I had to audition in a bikini. I didn't get the role, because the character would be filmed wearing one and I don't look good in swimwear. I really don't. And that's OK - that's not why I was put on this earth.
''But I don't know a single woman, working in any industry, who doesn't have a story like that, about feeling vulnerable.''
