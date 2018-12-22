Amy Adams gained 12-15lbs to play Lynne Cheney in 'Vice' and it helped her connect to the ''grounded'' wife of former US Vice President Dick Cheney.
The 44-year-old actress portrays the wife of former US Vice-President Dick Cheney in the new biopic and says putting on weight helped her to portray the ''grounded'' Lynne.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I didn't gain as much weight as [co-star] Christian Bale, so it's easy to not notice mine. Christian also lost all of his -- maybe I hung on to some of my weight, I'm OK with that. It ended up probably being around 12 or 15 pounds. The weight gain was great because I felt that Lynne was somebody who was very grounded and had a lot of gravitas in the way that she walked; she was not flirty or light in any way. As I started to embrace her connection to the earth, that's when it started really clicking in.''
Amy has received acting Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for 'Vice' and the Netflix drama 'Sharp Objects' and she has praised 'Vice' for helping her to transition after starring as Camille in the psychological thriller.
She said: ''The thing that was really amazing was that I moved really quickly into 'Vice' after I finished 'Sharp Objects'. I took a working vacation after 'Sharp Objects' and then did reshoots on 'Justice League' and then came back and immediately began research, hair and makeup and wardrobe for 'Vice'. I credit working on 'Vice' for helping pull me out of ['Sharp Objects'] Camille. If I hadn't had something to focus on that felt so different, I might have had a different transition out of that character.''
