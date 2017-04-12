Amy Adams is to be honoured with the 2017 American Cinematheque Award.

The 42-year-old star is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood and has won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in 2013's 'American Hustle' and 2014's 'Big Eyes'.

Now, she has been selected to receive the special accolade for her contribution to cinema.

Rick Nicita, American Cinematheque Chairman, said: ''The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Amy Adams as the 31st recipient of the American Cinematheque award at our celebration this year. Amy Adams is one of the most beloved, admired, and respected actresses in movies today.''

And the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee chose to award Adams with this latest prestigious accolade after it reached a unanimous decision on this year's recipient.

Adams will join the roll of honour, following on from 2016 winner Sir Ridley Scott.

Nicita continued: ''Amy's appeal crosses all demographic groups and she continues to broaden her audience with performances that illuminate her movie-star qualities. She has been honoured with many nominations and awards from critics, fans and industry organisations all over the world. In the words of one of her directors, she is smart, tough, funny, warm, ambitious and, of course, beautiful.''

Adams is a five times Academy Award nominee - she was shortlisted four times for supporting actress for 'Junebug', 'Doubt', 'The Fighter' and 'The Master' and once for best actress for her role in 'American Hustle' is currently shooting 'Sharp Objects' for HBO.

The previous American Cinematheque honourees are as follows; Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005); George Clooney (2006); Julia Roberts (2007); Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011); Ben Stiller (2012); Jerry Bruckheimer (2013); Matthew McConaughey (2014); Reese Witherspoon (2015); and Ridley Scott (2016).

The award will be handed out at a ceremony to be held at The Beverley Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on November 10.