Amy Adams has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Arrival' actress was handed the coveted accolade on Wednesday (11.01.17) with her husband Darren Le Gallo and their six-year-old daughter Aviana watching on.

The Italian-born star was introduced by her 'American Hustle' co-star and good friend Jeremy Renner, who revealed that the pair first met at a karaoke bar in 1999 shortly after Adams had moved to Los Angeles.

He said: ''Amy, you've been recognised now as a sensational songbird, a well-respected artist, an award-winning actress, a loving wife and a super parent.

''Today you get yet another title. You're cemented as a legend amongst legends. You're a starlet, a genius - but most importantly, you're always going to be my friend. I love you, and I congratulate you.''

And prior to unveiling her star, Amy took the opportunity to thank her family and friends - including Jeremy - for the contribution they have made towards her success.

She said: ''I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you all how much I love you ... you guys are the best.

''Honestly, I never expected I would have friends and family who would stand by me, who would ground me and who would come today to celebrate me.''

The five-time Oscar nominee is currently among the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but recently credited much of her career success to being a redhead.

The actress said that the decision to change her hair colour helped to transform her professional life.

Amy said: ''Based on roles that I was getting, called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb.

''It was great, I liked that. But in all seriousness, it's just hair colour. It was really fascinating to see just one element of yourself change people's perception and that became a very powerful tool for me even in my acting.''