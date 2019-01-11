Amy Adams once annoyed Whitney Houston when she worked at The Gap.

The 'Sharp Objects' actress has recalled the time the 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)' hitmaker - who tragically died of accidental drowning at the age of 48 in 2012 - shopped at the retail store she was working in at the time, and how she was forced to do The Gap's customer service protocol of asking if she could help her with anything - which didn't go down well with the late music icon.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she recalled: ''I just did everything I was supposed to do, even if I didn't want to.

''And I was like, gotta 'Gap act' her ... 'Welcome to the Gap. Is there anything I can help you with? Let me tell you about our T-shirts that are on sale.'''

The 44-year-old star - who has eight-year-old daughter Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo - thought it was annoying too, but didn't want to get fired, so she went through with it, and the 'When You Believe' singer ending up asking if she could be assisted by another employee.

She added: ''She went back into the dressing room and requested anybody else.

''It's true, it's true. Anybody else, which made me laugh, because I agreed that I was annoying, but I couldn't stop doing my job.''

The 'Vice' star previously revealed that she was grateful for landing the job at The Gap because before then, she used to work at Hooters and have customers ''touch her ass''.

Amy admitted she is ''relieved'' she is ''far, far removed'' from her teenage years when she could barely make ends meet working in the US restaurant chain, which requires waitresses to wear hot pants and show off their breasts in low-cut and tight T-shirts.

Asked what her worst job ever was, she said: ''As soon as I turned 18, I started working. My first job was at Hooters, a restaurant and bar where the waitresses wear shorts and very tight T-shirts. But I didn't stay there very long - a lot of the customers believed that touching your ass was included in the service.

''Then, fortunately, I found a job at the Gap, where I could finally afford to buy everything I wanted with 50 per cent off.''